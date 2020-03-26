Portsmouth police find 15-year-old girl who was missing

Tanyah McClain, 15, disappeared from her home. Officers found her a little more than 24 hours later.

Portsmouth police detectives said a girl who disappeared from her home Wednesday night had been found by late Thursday morning.

Fifteen-year-old Tanyah McClain last was seen in the 3600 block of Tyre Neck Road at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A family member went to check on her at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Tanyah was gone.

Relatives and detective were concerned for Tanyah’s well-being because she has a medical condition and she had indicated she was going to hurt herself.