Portsmouth police find 15-year-old girl who was missing

Portsmouth police detectives said a girl who disappeared from her home Wednesday night had been found by late Thursday morning.
Fifteen-year-old Tanyah McClain last was seen in the 3600 block of Tyre Neck Road at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A family member went to check on her at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Tanyah was gone.
Relatives and detective were concerned for Tanyah’s well-being because she has a medical condition and she had indicated she was going to hurt herself.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, the Portsmouth Police Department said Tanyah had been found and was all right.
