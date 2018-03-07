PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Portsmouth Police Department Strategic Traffic Unit are investigating an accident involving a stopped train and a pedestrian on Tuesday.
Around 4:30 p.m., police communications received a 911 call requesting police and medical assistance at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and High Street. When police arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries to her lower body.
Medics took the woman to a local hospital, and her injuries do not appear life-threatening.
At this time the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available. If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to contact the police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
