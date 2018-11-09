PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Three men have been injured following a shooting in Portsmouth on Monday.

According to a tweet, the Portsmouth Emergency Communications received a call around 7 p.m. about a shooting in the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue.

Three men were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. No further information has been released at this time.

