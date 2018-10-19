PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A man in Portsmouth was shot and seriously injured Thursday night.

According to a tweet, Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 10:34 p.m. about a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Airline Boulevard.

On the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC