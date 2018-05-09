PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

Around 4:15 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call to the 600 block of Dunedin Road. Officers found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body and a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand, Interim PIO Cynthia Davis said.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.

Detectives do not have any suspects or a motive, Davis said.

If you have any information call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit their tips www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC