PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Detectives have located 21-year-old Monica A. Barone safe and unharmed, police said Saturday morning.

Previously:

She went missing Friday afternoon after she left her home in the 30 block of Montgomery Street around noon. No one has seen or heard from her since she left home.

Detectives are concerned for Barone's well-being because she has a medical condition that requires medication, which she does not have.

Barone is 5'6" tall and weighs 160 pounds. She had black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a clothing description for her.

If you have seen 21-year-old Monica Barone or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

