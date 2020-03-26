Portsmouth Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Tanyah McClain, 15, disappeared from her home between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Portsmouth detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Tanyah McClain was last seen in her home in the 3600 block of Tyre Neck Road at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

A family member reported Tanyah missing when they went to check on her at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning and noticed she was gone.

Detectives are concerned for Tanyah’s well-being because she suffers from a medical condition and she has indicated that she was going to harm herself.

Tanyah is a black female who is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 106 pounds. She has braided black hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.