Portsmouth Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Portsmouth detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.
Fifteen-year-old Tanyah McClain was last seen in her home in the 3600 block of Tyre Neck Road at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
A family member reported Tanyah missing when they went to check on her at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning and noticed she was gone.
Detectives are concerned for Tanyah’s well-being because she suffers from a medical condition and she has indicated that she was going to harm herself.
Tanyah is a black female who is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 106 pounds. She has braided black hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes.
If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
