Portsmouth residents share concern after two-year old boy dies from a shooting; Suspect on the run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are looking for a man wanted in the shooting death of a two-year-old boy.

Investigators said they are searching for Al Demond McNeil, 39, who now faces several charges including second degree murder.

Some people living in the neighborhood on Deep Creek Boulevard in Portsmouth said they are concerned. They also want to know why a boy was shot and killed in their community.

“The streets are just so untrustworthy at this point," said Portsmouth Resident Nevaeh Myrick.



McNeil is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and shooting in the commission of a felony, according to Portsmouth Police.

“That’s crazy, it’s a baby. You know, it’s a baby," said Myrick.

On Wednesday Portsmouth police say they got a call to go to the 2800 hundred block of Deep Creek Boulevard because someone had been shot. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the toddler in a home with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, Portsmouth police said the boy died. The tragedy is raising questions about what happened.

“I don't know if he was with his parents or what not. If he was its just so unnecessary," said Myrick.

Nevaeh Myrick said she lives near Deep Creek Boulevard. She said she usually walks to the store with her daughter. But now after hearing police are searching for McNeil she’s thinking more about her family’s safety.



“It’s right around here you know. I might not be walking around here no more because of things like that," said Myrick.



Police are asking for the public’s help, and ask anyone with information about McNeil’s location to report it.

Myrick said she will do her part and hopes others do the same.

“I’m going to keep an eye out because that’s crazy. He deserves what he’s going to get, and it’s not okay," said Myrick.