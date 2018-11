PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office welcomed a new K-9!

On Monday, Sheriff Michael A. Moore swore in a 14-month-old Belgium Malinois named Zeno. The new officer's handler is Deputy L. Babineau.

Zeno is a bomb-sniffing dog. He will be used to sniff out bombs at the Portsmouth courthouses every day before the courts open to the public.

This is the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office's 2nd officer K-9, the last K-9 retired several years ago.

Welcome to the team, Zeno!

