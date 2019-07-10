PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: Detectives have located 13-year-old Ariyhana D. Dillard safe and unharmed.

---

Portsmouth Police are asking for the public's help to find 13-year-old Ariyhana D. Dilard. 

Officers say the teen was last seen at her home in the 1300 block of Deep Creek Boulevard at 6 p.m., Sunday. 

Police say she got into an unknown car driven by an unknown person and no one has been able to get in touch with her.

Missing Teen
Portsmouth Police Dept.

Dillard is a black female who stands approximately 4’11” tall and weighs 110 pounds.  She has blue, purple and black braided hair and brown eyes.

Dillard was last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt and blue jeans.  

Police ask anyone who has seen the girl to call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887). 