PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: Detectives have located 13-year-old Ariyhana D. Dillard safe and unharmed.

---

Portsmouth Police are asking for the public's help to find 13-year-old Ariyhana D. Dilard.

Officers say the teen was last seen at her home in the 1300 block of Deep Creek Boulevard at 6 p.m., Sunday.

Police say she got into an unknown car driven by an unknown person and no one has been able to get in touch with her.

Portsmouth Police Dept.

Dillard is a black female who stands approximately 4’11” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blue, purple and black braided hair and brown eyes.

Dillard was last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone who has seen the girl to call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).