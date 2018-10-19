VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Some students in Virginia Beach were learning in the dark on Friday.

According to the spokeswoman from Dominion Energy, Bonita Harris, a fuse blew at Centerville Elementary School around 11:45 a.m. Crews were on the scene investigating, and the power is expected to be restored between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A spokeswoman with Virginia Beach Public Schools said, the students will be continuing under normal operations. The students will not be released early.

The elementary school was the only Dominion customer impacted.

Centerville Elementary School released the following statement to parents:

Centerville is currently without power, including for the school’s phone lines. However, classes are continuing. Dominion Virginia Power is working now to restore power to the school. In the meantime, instruction will go on and lunches will be served as usual. If you have any questions or need to contact the school, please call the department of school leadership at 263-1088.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC