VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Over 7,000 Dominion Energy Customers were without power on Tuesday in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.
According to Dominions' Power Outage Map at 6 p.m., over 4,300 customers were without power near the West Park Homes and Alexander Corner. The cause of the outage was from a failed transformer. Crews worked to switch as many customers as possible to an alternate feed.
In Virginia Beach, over 3,200 customers were without power near Kempsville Lake. According to the spokeswoman from Dominion Energy, Bonita Harris, downed wires were the main cause of power outages in Virginia Beach.
Around 8:30 p.m. the outages were reported fixed.
Crews are also responding to small scattered outages across the region.
"Yes, we know how hot and uncomfortable it is and appreciate everyone's patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible," Harris said.
To view the Dominion Energy's Outage Map, click here.
