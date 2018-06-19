VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Over 7,000 Dominion Energy Customers were without power on Tuesday in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

According to Dominions' Power Outage Map at 6 p.m., over 4,300 customers were without power near the West Park Homes and Alexander Corner. The cause of the outage was from a failed transformer. Crews worked to switch as many customers as possible to an alternate feed.

There are multiple power outages across the city, impacting many intersections and traffic signals. Please remember to treat an inoperative signal as a four way stop. @DomEnergyVA is aware, and has crews responding. @511hamptonroads — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) June 19, 2018

In Virginia Beach, over 3,200 customers were without power near Kempsville Lake. According to the spokeswoman from Dominion Energy, Bonita Harris, downed wires were the main cause of power outages in Virginia Beach.

Our @DomEnergyVA crews are hopping in the heat! Just restored power to 3200 @CityofVaBeach in Thalia area. Also on scene in @cityofPortsVA where 4300 customers are sweltering due to a transformer failure. Thanks 4 your patience as we work 2 get the lights & AC back on. #hotdays — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) June 19, 2018

Around 8:30 p.m. the outages were reported fixed.

Crews are also responding to small scattered outages across the region.

"Yes, we know how hot and uncomfortable it is and appreciate everyone's patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible," Harris said.

To view the Dominion Energy's Outage Map, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC