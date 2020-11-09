Live updates: Judge says no rulings today on charges against officers in George Floyd's death

The four former Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death are appearing in Hennepin County Court Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin charged with 2nd degree murder, 3rd degree murder, 2nd degree manslaughter

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung, Tou Thao charged with aiding and abetting

Judge says no ruling today on defense motions to drop charges

Protesters gathering outside Hennepin County courthouse

9 a.m.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill began Friday's hearing by informing the attorneys and defendants that he will not make a ruling today on defense motions to drop charges in the case. Cahill asked that nobody "read into" the fact that the other motions will be heard.

Prosecutors were first up in the hearing, with Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank presenting his arguments for why the trial for former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao should be a joint trial. Frank pointed to the nature of the charges, the impact on the victim and eyewitness, potential prejudices, and the interests of justice.

The state also argues that separate trials would burden the court and take months, if not years, delaying justice and accumulating publicity in the case. Frank also told the court that putting eyewitness and Floyd's family through four separate trials would be "traumatizing."

Frank says the four factors needed to be considered by law in joinder motions all point toward a joint trial

1. nature of offenses charged

2. impact on victim and eyewitnesses

3. potential prejudice to defendant

4. interests of justice

Judge Cahill questioned Thao's attorney, Robert Paule, who suggested there would be different evidence if his client had his own trial, with the judge asking whether the bulk of evidence would be similar. Paule responded "there are going to be side attacks" if the cases are heard in a joint trial. He said his client never touched George Floyd, making Thao's case different, and claims the defenses for the four officers could become "antagonistic."

Paule also disagreed with the state's contention that separate trials would accumulate publicity and taint a jury pool, arguing that state has already done so with its public statements in the case.

Meanwhile, protesters were gathered outside the courtroom, demanding justice for George Floyd.

8:30 a.m.

The killing of George Floyd sparked protests across the globe. Friday, the world's eyes will be on Minneapolis again as four former Minneapolis police officers charged in his death go to court for a motions hearing that could seriously impact their trials.

Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao will appear before Judge Peter Cahill in Hennepin County Court for pre-trial proceedings, starting at 9 a.m. CT. Cahill will hear arguments about the state's request for a joint trial, as well as defense motions for change of venue and sequestering the jury.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse posted on Twitter that protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, and that the officers be convicted were already in the streets outside the courthouse when he arrived before 7:30 a.m. The crowd of several dozen could be heard chanting "No justice, no peace," and "Say his name... George Floyd."

This is a look at the crowd of protesters outside the courthouse

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death in May. Video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck was seen around the world, and prompted days of unrest in the Twin Cities.

Co-defendants Kueng, Thao and Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The state argues that because the same evidence will be used against all four officers in court, the cases should all be tried at once. Defense attorneys say a joint trial would result in all of the officers blaming each other for Floyd's death.

Although Friday's proceedings could last much of the day, Judge Cahill is not expected to rule on the motions, indicating he would make most of his decisions by Oct. 15.

Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump has scheduled a press conference immediately following the motions hearing.