ORLANDO, Fla. -- President Trump called for the return of the "stop and frisk" policy during a speech before the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual convention on Monday,

Trump said the policy works and is meant for "problems like Chicago."

The president frequently brings up the Illinois city when he's talking about crime, and he suggested Chicago consider bringing back the controversial policy used by former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, who is also Trump's lawyer.

"There's no reason for what's going on there. I've told them to work with local authorities to try to change the terrible deal the city of Chicago entered into with ACLU, which ties law enforcement's hands and to strongly consider stop and frisk."

Trump said when Giuliani was mayor of New York City, he "had a very strong program of stop and frisk, and it went from an unacceptably dangerous city to one of the safest cities in the country."

"(It has) got to be properly applied, but stop and frisk works. The crime spree is a terrible blight on that city and we'll do everything possible to get it done."

Trump also said reducing crime "begins with respecting law enforcement."

The stop-and-frisk policy in New York City is a practice of temporarily detaining and questioning and sometimes searching people for weapons or contraband. The procedure rose in 2002 but declined rapidly after 2011.

Civil rights groups, including the New York Civil Liberties Union, say the policy overwhelmingly targets black and Latino communities. The NYCLU said nearly nine out of 10 New Yorkers who were stopped and frisked were deemed to be innocent.

In other places around the country, stop-and-frisk is known as the "Terry" stop after the 1968 Terry v. Ohio case.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP