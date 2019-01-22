President Donald Trump called North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) on Monday after Moore invited the president to deliver his second State of the Union address in North Carolina.

A release from Moore's office said Trump called Moore just after 8 p.m. and the two spoke for about 10 minutes. Moore invited Trump to give the address from the North Carolina House of Representatives last week.

Trump thanked Moore for the invitation and said his team was still determining when the address would take place.

“President Trump said he was appreciative of the invitation and supported what we are doing here in North Carolina for our economy,” Moore said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently asked President Trump to delay his State of the Union address until after the government shutdown ends. Tuesday marked the 32nd day of the shutdown. The address was originally scheduled for January 29.

Trump told Moore he looks forward to visiting North Carolina soon.

“The president and I share the same priorities of building a stronger economy with commonsense policies that put the needs of North Carolinians and the nation first,” Moore said.

The Republican National Convention will be held in Charlotte in August of 2020.

