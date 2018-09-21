RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a North Carolina correctional officer after she was found with 85 strips of a prescription drug used to treat people who have become dependent on opioids.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports N.C. Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Sequinta Shaquan Alston of Raleigh was arrested at the state prison for women on Thursday. The department said she is charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule 3 drug.

Invidior Inc., which makes Suboxone, said the strips with the drug on them are put under the tongue.

Alston is jailed on a $10,000 bond and has been ordered to stay away from any Department of Public Safety property. It's not known if she has an attorney.

