VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A rabid raccoon was found in the Lynn Cove subdivision of Virginia Beach on Monday.

The critter was found dead in the 1900 block of Lynn Cove Lane, and it tested positive for rabies. Rabies is 100 percent fatal if left untreated, according to the Virginia Beach City Government.

If anyone, including pets, has been exposed to stray or wild animals in the area within the past few weeks, please contact a physician or the Health Department at 518-2700, between the hours of 8:15 a.m. to 5 .pm., Monday through Friday.

