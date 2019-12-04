NORFOLK, Va. — Child abuse isn't easy to talk about, but it's a necessary conversation.

Normally it's discussed after it's too late, but April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Melynda Ciccotti from 'Prevent Child Abuse Hampton Roads' and Doctor Nancy Welch from the Virginia Department of Health discussed the importance of knowing the warning signs.

According to Ciccotti an episode of child abuse happens every 75 to 80 seconds.

Dr. Welch discussed a personal experience. Her eight-month-old great nephew was murdered by his father in Florida. The autopsy showed multiple old injuries.

"It's a reminder to all of us that, without knowing it, we may be aware of situations so we need to be more tuned, and be able to, perhaps recognize and help children who may be subjected to abuse," said Dr. Welch.

Dr. Welch said people need to be on the lookout for physical and sexual abuse and neglect. She said the signs and symptoms are:

Withdrawal from friends or usual activities

Changes in behavior - aggression, anger, hostility or hyperactivity

Depression, anxiety or unusual fears

Apparent lack of supervision

Frequent absences from school

Reluctance to leave school activities

Trouble sleeping

Not wanting to be around someone

Regress to infantile behavior - sucking the thumb, bed wetting, clinging, etc.

To raise awareness, people are planting pinwheel gardens. The pinwheels represent great childhoods that every child deserves. There will also be a fun run on April 27.

To report a suspected case of child abuse you can call 1-800-552-7096 or 1-800-CHILDREN.