Suspicious package left at Rand Paul's Kentucky home not dangerous, Capitol Police say

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities said a package sent to Senator Rand Paul's Bowling Green home is not dangerous.

Paul’s spokesperson Sergio Gor told Politico that a large envelope containing white powder arrived at the senator’s home sometime Monday and was being examined for harmful substances. The Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the substance was analyzed by the Bowling Green Fire Department's WMD team.

"An initial test determined the substance is not dangerous," Capitol Police said, "As a precaution, it was taken to an FBI lab for further testing. Both federal agencies are investigating."

An FBI spokesperson confirmed the agency’s Louisville office and Capitol Police were working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they do not know the origin of the package.

Reacting on Twitter, the Republican wrote, "I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family."

