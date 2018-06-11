Stop us if you've heard this before. The Redskins will be without at least 60% of their starting offensive line going forward. It's the same scenario they dealt with last season.

The injury report on Monday was enough to make Redskins' fans take a moment. Starting guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff both went on the injured reserve and are lost for the season. Trent Williams was already out for about a month and Morgan Moses limped off the field but returned on Sunday. He has a sprained knee MCL and is considered day to day.

You can also add starting wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. to the list. He has also put on injured reserve.

© 2018 WVEC