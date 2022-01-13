x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

28-year-old woman missing from Northumberland County

Ahrea'l Smith was last seen in Heathsville, Virginia on Jan. 12.
Credit: The AWARE Foundation

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 28-year-old woman last seen Wednesday night.

According to The AWARE Foundation, Ahrea'l Smith was at the Claraville Little Sue Food store in Heathsville, Virginia around 9 p.m. Her vehicle was found at the store with the engine running.

The AWARE Foundation said Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots. She has several tattoos, including a rose on her right thigh.

Anyone with information on Ahrea’l’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jones with the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.

Related Articles

In Other News

Weather Forecast from 13News Now Daybreak on Aug. 29, 2021