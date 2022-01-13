28-year-old woman missing from Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 28-year-old woman last seen Wednesday night.
According to The AWARE Foundation, Ahrea'l Smith was at the Claraville Little Sue Food store in Heathsville, Virginia around 9 p.m. Her vehicle was found at the store with the engine running.
The AWARE Foundation said Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots. She has several tattoos, including a rose on her right thigh.
Anyone with information on Ahrea’l’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jones with the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.