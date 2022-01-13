28-year-old woman missing from Northumberland County

Ahrea'l Smith was last seen in Heathsville, Virginia on Jan. 12.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 28-year-old woman last seen Wednesday night.

According to The AWARE Foundation, Ahrea'l Smith was at the Claraville Little Sue Food store in Heathsville, Virginia around 9 p.m. Her vehicle was found at the store with the engine running.

The AWARE Foundation said Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots. She has several tattoos, including a rose on her right thigh.

***MISSING*** The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old female. Ahrea'l Smith was last seen at approximately 9:00 p.m. on January 12, 2022, at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store in Heathsville, VA. pic.twitter.com/NelzSHmywg — The AWARE Foundation (@aware_the) January 14, 2022