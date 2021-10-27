There is a large law enforcement presence in the area of the U.S. Capitol and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

WASHINGTON — Several roads in the area of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are closed due to a reported bomb threat, according to HHS officials.

According to HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim, there was a bomb threat received at the Humphrey Building Wednesday morning.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and there is no reported incident," Lovenheim said.

HHS is working with Federal Protective Service to evaluate the situation, according to Lovenheim.

As of 10 a.m., the following roads have been closed to traffic:

Independence Avenue Southwest between Washington Avenue and Third Street Southwest.

Washington Avenue Southwest between Independence Avenue and C Street Southwest

C Street between Second Street and Third Street Southwest

Second Street Southwest between Independence Avenue and Street Southwest

D Street Southwest between Second Street and Fourth Street Southwest

There is a large law enforcement presence in the area. Homeland Security officers were seen in the area blocking the roads and a crowd of individuals evacuated from several buildings nearby gathered outside the U.S. Capitol.

USCP ordered the evacuation of the U.S. Botanic Garden and the O'Neill Building.

>> Here’s the alert US Capitol Police just sent out about the bomb threat at Department of Health and Human Services, close to the Capitol… @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/XPe6oTzCaw — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 27, 2021

The Capitol complex has been the target of an increasing number of threats since January when a mob of thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump assaulted a joint session of Congress.

Wednesday’s bomb scare came just three days after the latest incident – a “specific threat” against uniformed members of the Capitol Police. USCP and D.C. Police Department officers spent hours searching the Capitol complex on Sunday, but no suspect was found. USCP says the investigation into that threat remains ongoing.

Earlier this month, Capitol Police shut down roads near the U.S. Supreme Court building after a Michigan man illegally parked his car next to it and refused to move. Police said when officers approached, he told them, “The time for talking is done,” and then refused to speak further. A team of officers eventually removed him from his vehicle after crisis negotiators were unable to talk him out.

In August, multiple congressional staff buildings were evacuated as police tried to negotiate for more than 5 hours with Floyd Ray Roseberry – a North Carolina man who parked his truck in front of the Library of Congress and then demanded President Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats resign. In a live stream posted to his Facebook page, Roseberry claimed his truck was rigged to explode if the window was broken. He now faces a potential sentence of up to life in prison if convicted of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Not all of the recent threats to the Capitol have ended as peacefully. In April, USCP Officer William “Billy” Evans was killed when a 25-year-old man rammed his vehicle into him and another officer at a traffic checkpoint on Constitution Avenue near the Russell Senate Office Building. The suspect, Noah Green, was shot and killed by another officer when he lunged toward them with a knife.