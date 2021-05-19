A mystery blob washed up on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Do you know what it is?

Cape Lookout National Seashore shared a photo of what they described as a 'mysterious mass' washed up on the sand a few months ago. They used the photo caption to thoroughly describe it: a mass of finger-shaped clear sacs that appeared to hold white dots in them, possibly eggs.

At first glance, the park said they believed the mysterious discovery to hold squid eggs, but they weren't entirely sure. One commenter was positive that was what it was, identifying it as a squid egg mass. Another joked it could be an alien pilot, specifically mentioning recent UFO sightings. One Interenet-savvy user suggested sharing the photo to Reddit to see if it could be identified in the r/whatisthisthing subreddit. And one more commenter shared a GIF of beloved Star Wars character Admiral Ackbar speaking his famous line from Return of the Jedi: "It's a trap"!