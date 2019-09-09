EMPORIA, Va. — The City of Emporia said it's safe to drink the water again.

The city alerted its residents Sunday night, saying in a social media post to stop using the water until further notice because of a discoloration issue. The city has said it has since resolved the issue and that people could start using water again as of midnight.

If you continue to notice discolored water, the city says to run it until it clears, or call to make a report at 434-634-2121.

