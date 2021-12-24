Photos show smoke rising from Pisgah National Forest on the Linville side of Grandfather Mountain.

LINVILLE, N.C. — A brush fire that burned on the slopes of Grandfather Mountain in Avery County has expanded, the Linville Fire Department said.

According to the US Forest Service, the fire is estimated at 350 acres and 10% contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, but U.S. Forest Service officials believe it to be caused by someone.

Several trail closures are also in effect due to the fire.

"This fire is in a really remote area," Lisa Jennings, public information officer of US Forest Service told WCNC Charlotte Sunday night. "So we're expecting that it will increase in size within the containment area until we get a significant rainfall. But the important thing is that our firefighters have protected any homes and structures and so none of that is at risk anymore. It's just kind of burning in the in the forest."

Trail closures are in place as firefighters respond to the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - National Forests in North Carolina on Sunday, December 26, 2021

A photo submitted by WCNC Charlotte viewer Kyle Kitchin to the WCNC Charlotte app showed the fire burning in the Harpers Creek Wilderness Area from his perspective atop Grandfather Mountain.

A flight-tracking website showed officials using an aircraft to obtain aerial views of the fire inside Pisgah National Forest.

US Forest Service units returned to the scene this morning, according to the Linville Fire Volunteer Department.

"We had crews in the area all night on standby to protect structures," the department said on social media. "The fire has continued to spread and my understanding is more aircraft will be working today to try to contain the fire."

Both North Carolina and South Carolina remain in drought because of a rainfall deficit.

While a statewide burn ban has since been lifted since a large fire burned earlier this month on Pilot Mountain, brush conditions remain dry across the region.