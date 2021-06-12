The North Carolina Dept. of Commerce confirmed Toyota will occupy a site in the Triad that has been empty for years and bring more than 1,000 jobs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Toyota will build its first North American battery manufacturing plant for a new generation of vehicles in North Carolina, creating at least 1,750 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday.

Toyota will invest $1.29 billion at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite - a 1,800-acre piece of land that sits on the county border. Officials said the jobs are expected to have an average yearly salary of $62,000. Randolph County's overall average annual wage is currently just under $38,000.

“It’s tremendous that Toyota has selected North Carolina for such an important part of its electric vehicle future, creating good-paying jobs and moving us toward a healthier environment,” Cooper said. “It’s clear the world is beginning to embrace a clean energy future and today’s decision puts North Carolina front and center.”

The new plant in Randolph County will initially produce batteries for Toyota’s hybrid electric vehicles and intends to produce batteries for battery electric vehicles long term.

“The future of mobility is electrification and the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is the ideal location to make that future a reality,” said Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America.

Ogawa said Toyota chose North Carolina because of the infrastructure, international airports, a diverse and skilled workforce, a high-quality education system, and a welcoming environment for doing business.

The new venture company will be known as Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC), based in Randolph County at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

Economic Growth

Toyota is estimated to bring $9.5 billion to the North Carolina economy over the next 20 years, in Phase One of the project.

If that happens, Toyota will enter Phase Two of the project, investing $3 billion and creating nearly 4,000 jobs.

Incentives

Earlier Monday, Randolph County and Greensboro leaders unanimously approved incentives for Toyota.