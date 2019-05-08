NEW KENT, Va. — Live thoroughbred horse racing has returned to Virginia after a 5-year absence.

Colonial Downs, which has been dormant since 2014, is launching a 15-day race meeting beginning on Thursday.

The live racing follows an infusion of revenue from historical horse racing machines, which function like slot machines but technically base their payouts on the results of old horse races.

The Colonial Downs Group, which owns the racetrack, also operates the machines at three locations throughout the state under the name Rosie's Gaming Emporium, including one location in Hampton.

RELATED: Rosie's has $25,000 jackpot winner on opening day

In June, gamblers wagered more than $88 million at the machines. Wagering at the Colonial Downs site alone grew 10 percent from May to June.

Admission to the New Kent County racetrack, about halfway between Richmond and Williamsburg, will be free throughout the meet.

Racing will run on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from August 8 through September 7. Gates open at 4 p.m. ET and post time for all race days is 5 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Off-track horse betting comes to Hampton