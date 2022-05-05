TSA: Man caught at security with 23 weapons at Reagan National Airport

Among the items found were nine disposable scalpels, a dagger, a pair of brass knuckles and a switchblade.

Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 23.

A man was stopped at Reagan National Airport and issued a citation after TSA officers discovered a stash of 23 weapons in his carry-on bag. The nearly two dozen items included nine disposable scalpels, a dagger, a pair of brass knuckles and a switchblade.

The officers were initially tipped off by the checkpoint's X-ray machine. Afterward, they searched the bag and ultimately confiscated the items.

“When passengers have prohibited items among their carry-on items, it slows down the screening process,” John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport said in a statement. “Travelers play a role in the efficiency of checkpoint screening by knowing what should and should not be packed in a carry-on bag."

He shared that travelers can take advantage of the myTSA app, tweet a question to @AskTSA or send a question to the social media team through Facebook Messenger in order to double-check if what they want to transport is allowed.

"TSA would have had no issue had all 23 of these items been packed in a checked bag, but passengers certainly cannot carry these types of weapons into the cabin of an aircraft," the agency wrote in a press release.

The public can also go to their website, www.tsa.gov , and click in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage to use the ‘Can I bring?’ feature.