Pandemic unemployment benefits ending in North Carolina

The extra $300 on weekly unemployment checks will end Saturday, Sept. 4 in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pandemic unemployment benefits are coming to an end on Saturday, Sept. 4 in North Carolina.

Some lawmakers have argued that the extra $300 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) has stopped people from seeking work, and by slashing those benefits, more people will be pushed back into the workforce. But so far, that hasn't been the case in some states.

In fact, seven out of eight people who lost their benefits didn't find work, and slashing those benefits early may have hurt local economies in those states. Without that extra boost, unemployed workers simply spent less money.

Experts are still trying to figure out why people aren't getting back to work, but they say the $300 checks are a small part of the big picture.

