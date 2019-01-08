BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore are investigating after the home of Congressman Elijah Cummings was broken into early Saturday morning.

The burglary happened around 3:40 a.m at a rowhouse owned by the congressman and his wife, the Baltimore Sun Reported.

This was several hours before President Donald Trump tweeted criticizing Cummings and his district including Baltimore.

Friday, Trump tweeted about the burglary.

"Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!," the president tweeted Friday morning.

Cummings issued a statement, multiple media outlets reported, that he had been home at the time of the burglary and made aware of it from his security system.

"I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house," he said in the statement.

WJZ in Baltimore said as of Thursday, police don't know if any property was taken.

The Sun reported Cummings was in Baltimore last weekend - as he is most weekends - and attended his church services locally Sunday.

Trump has continued to criticize Cummings over the last couple of days.

Cummings has remained mostly silent as Trump continued to tweet and speak about Baltimore’s high crime rate and what he called a “rodent-infested mess.”

On Thursday, he visited Baltimore constituents in Waverly.

This story has been updated to include Trump's latest tweets and a statement from Cummings.

