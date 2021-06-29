'It's an extreme worry': Venomous cobra on the loose in NC neighborhood

A venomous cobra is on the loose in Raleigh. Officials are concerned the snake could bite or spit if cornered.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A venomous cobra is on the loose in Raleigh.

The zebra cobra was last seen on Sandringham Drive in northwest Raleigh, according to a warning issued by police at 1:30 a.m. The neighborhood, called Brittany Woods, is near Leesville Road.

Neighbors woke up to a warning from police that the snake was free in their community. The snake was last spotted on a neighborhood porch.

Officials are concerned the snake could bite or spit if cornered. According to the African Snakebite Institute, the snake is very dangerous. The venom could cause tissue damage and could be fatal.

"It is pretty alarming. It seems like a pretty dangerous snake, and dogs like to sniff in the grass and check things out," said Mark Pavlic, who lives there. "It's an extreme worry."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts