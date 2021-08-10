Virginia Union player dies after collapsing in practice

In a letter to students and staff Monday, the university's president said Quandarius Wilburn collapsed Sunday during a conditioning session.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Union University says a freshman football player died after collapsing during practice over the weekend.

In a letter to students and staff Monday, the university's president said Quandarius Wilburn collapsed Sunday during a conditioning session.

News outlets report that the letter says the 19-year-old defensive end from Wadley, Georgia, was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he died.

University President Hakim Lucas called Wilburn's death “a heartbreaking loss for our campus community."