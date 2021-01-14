Police: Waitress saves little boy from 'dangerous abuse' with help of note

The child's stepfather and mother were arrested, police say.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A waitress "saw something" and "said something," police say. And, thanks to her efforts, officers say she helped a boy escape from "dangerous abuse."

Police say waitress Flavaine Carvalho was working at an Orlando restaurant on New Year's Day when she saw a family withholding food from an 11-year-old boy at one of the tables. Officers say she saw bruises on his body and decided to take action.

According to police, the woman created a sign to secretly ask if the boy if he needed help. When the boy signaled "yes," officers say she called police.