CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — There's still time to register for the 19th annual James River Reginal Cleanup scheduled for Saturday, September 8.

Volunteers can select from 18 different cleanup sites throughout the James River watershed to clean from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each year, volunteers remove hundreds of bags of trash and recyclable materials from the James. Last year, 764 volunteers collected 508 bags of trash plus 452 bags of recycled items and 24 tires from 16 sites across the watershed.

The cleanup also serves as the kickoff for James River Week, which features more than a dozen activities celebrating the river.

The cleanup is open to individuals, families, groups, boaters, and paddlers. Volunteers should bring water and gloves, and wear closed-toe shoes.

Click here to sign up, or call 804-748-1567 for more information.

