Remote Area Medical's founder and president Stan Brock has passed away at 82.

Brock founded RAM in 1985 to serve as a safety net provider of free medical care in remote areas of developing countries, such as Guyana, Mexico and Haiti.

He quickly realized there was also a huge need right here at home. The first local RAM clinic was held on May 9, 1992, in Sneedville to help a community that had just lost its only hospital and dentist.

Stan Brock: Activist, adventurer, tamer of wild animals

CEO Jeffrey Eastman announced his passing in a letter Wednesday:

"It is with great sadness that Remote Area Medical announces the passing of our Founder and President, Stan Brock. Mr. Brock passed away today in Knoxville, Tennessee at the age of 82. Since he began RAM in 1985, Mr. Brock has been a tireless advocate for those in need, and through his leadership, RAM has provided free care to more than 740,000 individuals.

Without Mr. Brock, RAM would not have been able to prevent pain and alleviate suffering for so many people. While Mr. Brock's death is a great loss to the organization, RAM will continue championing his legacy and caring for those in need. Mr. Brock built a strong organization led by a dedicated 12-member Board of Directors, 34 staff members, and tens of thousands of volunteers and donors. Together, they will continue to fulfill the mission set by Mr. Brock so many years ago in the jungle of Guyana.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

A Celebration of Life Service will take place in the coming weeks honoring Mr. Brock and celebrating his extraordinary life. Details are forthcoming and will be announced on RAM's social media pages, on RAM's website, and through RAM's newsletter. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Brock requests that donations be sent to Remote Area Medical in his memory.

If you would like to share a memory about Mr. Brock, please email us at development@ramusa.org. You can also learn more about how RAM will continue Stan Brock's legacy on RAM's website in the coming days

As Stan Brock heralded "Never Forget the Mission!"

Sincerely,

Jeffrey L. Eastman

Chief Executive Officer

Remote Area Medical"

© 2018 WBIR