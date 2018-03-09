It's true, The Veil Brewing Co. from Richmond is expanding to Norfolk!

The brewery hopes to open a modern brewpub in the new and upcoming Railroad District. The brand new space would be located at 2314 Colonial Avenue in the former Norfolk Chophouse House location.

Before the new location opens in late spring of 2019, the brewery plans to preview Norfolk on what's to come.

The Veil will be popping up on 429 Granby Street for only a few days so guests can get a taste, along with other guest beers from breweries like Trillium, Monkish and Other Half.

The pop-up shop will be available Friday, November 2nd from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, November 3rd from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, November 4th from noon to 6 p.m.

Along with serving beer, a cider and possibly some wine, The Veil will have limited glassware and t-shirts made exclusively for this event.

Click here to learn more about The Veil Brewing Co.

