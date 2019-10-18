ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — It would seem that no one is above it all when it comes to dealing with flight frustration.

Multiple news outlets are reporting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent an extra few hours in the air, Thursday, when their Royal Air Force plane got caught in a severe thunderstorm.

Will and Kate, as they’re known to royal-watchers around the world, were on the fourth day of their trip to Pakistan.

USA Today reports the pilot aborted two landings attempts -- at two different Islamabad airports -- before being forced to return to Lahore.

According to BBC, the flight was supposed to take 25 minutes.

It took two hours.

A reporter on the plane tweeted out this video of the lightning storm:

