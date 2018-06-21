More than 500 immigrant children separated from their families are being held in San Antonio, and 82 of those children are at Catholic Charities near downtown San Antonio.

Of the 82 children at Catholic Charities, 22 were separated from their parents at the Texas-Mexico border.

The rest are unaccompanied minors who appear to have crossed without their parents, and some of them for more than 53 days.

Catholic Charities president Antonio Fernandez said the children at his facilities are receiving great care.

According to Fernandez, the tough part for volunteers and staff here is simply not knowing who these children are, or where their parents are. They are left leaving that part, up to the government.

Some have already been reunited with their families, Fernandez said.

"Our job is not to take care of those issues our job is to provide them with a safe and nurturing environment and we try our best which is not enough,” said Fernandez. “But at the end of the day this is not a home, they want to be back with their father or mother or family.”

Congressman Lloyd Doggett’s office worked to help reunite a boy with his mother after he was left at a San Antonio shelter for five weeks. His mother was detained elsewhere.

The San Antonio community can help out by volunteering and bringing in donations and supplies to the Catholic Charities headquarters on West French Place.

