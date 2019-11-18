SAN ANGELO, Texas —

The burning of dried sage, also known as smudging, is becoming a trend. And some wonder if the herb can kill bacteria, as well as cleanse the air.

“There was a study where they did a control group of just a saline rinse like a mouthwash, and then they use the sage as a mouthwash, and the sage mouthwash was effective and it significantly reduced the bacteria that caused cavities, so it was an effective mouthwash,” Allison Watkins, horticulturist with Texas A & M University AgriLife Extension in San Angelo.

Additionally, Watkins said sage can be used in the food industry as a natural preservative as it does appear to have some antibacterial properties.

When it comes to burning the dried herb to “clean the air,” energy practitioners use smudging to rid negative energies from a room.

However, there is not enough scientific research to prove whether cleaning the air with dried sage can kill bacteria in the air.