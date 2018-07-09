VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — In the near future, Sandbridge beach will get a restoration project, but some community members said that's not soon enough.

"The ocean doesn't wait on us to replenish it. It does what it wants to do" Andrew Roper said.

Sandbridge Civic League President Andrew Roper believes the beach restoration project is long overdue.

"We missed the mark for preparing us for this particular season," Roper said.

Roper said he's worried about storms brewing in the Atlantic.

"We are supposed to be on a three-year maintenance schedule with the city with regards to sand replenishment," Roper explained.

City Leaders said the beach restoration was planned for a three-year cycle, but they were able to push it to five to six years.

Crews are putting more material on the beach. Coastal Program Manager Dan Adams says it saves money and gives a higher level of storm protection. He said this beach could handle a storm as is right now.

"It's prepared. We expect we could lose a significant amount of sand. The idea is it to protect the structures and the infrastructure." he said.

Early next year, Sandbridge Beach will get a $20 million upgrade which to add more sand. The last time it was done was in 2013.

"It will help reduce potential storm damage loss of property, potentially loss of life. That's the main reason why we do this. We spend millions and save billions," Adams explained.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC