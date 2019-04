COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe Thursday morning.

Stevana English of Elgin went missing on April 13 around 2:45 am.

She is described as being 5-feet tall and about 125 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a pink book bag and black and red tennis shoes.