The Snohomish School District is busy reprinting every single yearbook for students of Cascade Valley Elementary School after an oversight led to a group of students being left out of the end-of-year keepsake: the students with special needs.

When Mike McCarthy’s 10-year-old daughter, who has autism, came home with her yearbook on June 13, he noticed a glaring omission. His daughter’s school photo was not in the book, and neither were the photos of the other 13 students with special needs at the school.

McCarthy quickly picked up the phone to complain. He dialed the principal, the school district, and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction in Olympia.

“Within 24 hours I got a call back from everyone, including the principal,” said McCarthy of Lake Stevens.

A spokesperson for the district said the error was inadvertent and due to a new process for uploading photos. The revised version will include all of the photos previously left out.

“To ensure that all students receive a corrected yearbook, we are sending a copy to all families at no charge. They should arrive in early July,” wrote Kristin Foley, Snohomish School District Communication Director, in a statement.

McCarthy posted on Facebook about the situation and was surprised when parents of special needs children from other schools and districts and even other states chimed in with similar stories.

“On my Facebook feed alone, when I put this up in discussion on how other people would feel about this there were parents saying they just accept the fact that their kid’s (photo is) missing. And for me that’s not acceptable,” said McCarthy.

The district is paying for the reprinting at the cost of $1,528.13.

“As a district and school, this is our learning (moment). (In the future) we will review the yearbook to ensure that no individual students who have had photos taken are inadvertently left out,” wrote Foley.

“The school did a fabulous job. They told me with their actions how important these kids are to them,” said McCarthy.

