CARROLLTON, Ohio — The Carroll County Sheriff's office is still looking for a missing teen who vanished several days ago, and officials now confirm they are treating this as a criminal investigation.

Investigators say 14-year old Jonathan Minard was last seen on Apr. 13.

Minard is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

Minard was at a farm near New Harrisburg to help with milking Friday and went home after 3 p.m. He returned to the farm after 1:30 p.m. Saturday when he complained of a toothache and said he was calling his mother to go home.

His mom never received that call, and he hasn't been seen since.

According to the sheriff's office, a "person of interest" has been questioned in the case. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-627-2141 immediately.