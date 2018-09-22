GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are searching for a missing boy at a Gaston County park.
Charlotte Fire is assisting the Gastonia Police Department with the search for 6-year-old Maddox Ritch at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia.
According to officials, Ritch was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials also said Ritch is autistic and non-verbal.
Ritch was last seen wearing an orange shirt with the writing "I'm the man" on the front.
