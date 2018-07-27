CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. (WVEC) — A body was found floating Sunday morning in the Chesapeake Bay several miles from the site where a truck went off the bridge-tunnel, according to Ellen Bolen with Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

She said the body was spotted about 7 miles from the location of the crash, and was recovered about 12:30 p.m.

Bolen said the body matches the initial description of one of the people seen in the cab of the truck.

She said they'll have to wait for the medical examiner to make an ID before they can release more information.

A dive team found the freight truck that went over the bridge on Friday, a Coast Guard official said.

The Coast Guard was notified around 7:57 a.m. Saturday that the truck and a body had been found by the dive team, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges said.

The truck was recovered around 3:30 p.m., an official said.

CBBT Police say they do not believe the body is the driver. The recovery will continue at a Hampton Roads harbor.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the truck without a trailer went over the wall of the bridge on the southbound side of the bridge-tunnel at mile-marker 12.

Thomas R. Anderson, III from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel said, a van and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash. The truck went over the west side of the southbound span.

Officials said the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. The five passengers in the van are expected to be okay after being treated at the scene.

The facility has sustained heavy guardrail and curb damage, and CBBT maintenance crews responded to make emergency repairs. All traffic lanes were closed, but they have were reopened around 10 p.m. The shoulder lane at the scene is expected to remain closed until permanent repairs can be made.

CBBT Police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident. Virginia Beach Police Department, US Coast Guard, and Northampton County Police Departments are assisting.

The Coast Guard has crews assisting from Station Cape Charles, Station Little Creek, and Air Station Elizabeth City.

According to 13News Now's meteorologists, wind gusts were gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour. On the weather radar, a storm was over the Bridge-Tunnel around that time.

The speed limit on the CBBT at the time of the crash was 35 mph due to heavy rains.

If you're worried about crossing the bridge-tunnel, CBBT Police offer driver-assistance. They will take you and your car across for free. According to their website the drive-overs happen at 6:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

