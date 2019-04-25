WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Senators Tim Kaine and Sheldon Whitehouse wrote a letter, signed by 23 other Senators, calling on Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to correct missteps the Department of Education has taken in implementing the Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness (TEPSLF) program.

In the letter, the Senators call on DeVos to implement a comprehensive strategy to increase the approval rates for loan relief through the TEPSLF program.

Joining Kaine and Whitehouse on the letter are Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Patty Murray (D-WA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Bob Casey (D-PA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Jack Reed (D-RI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Brian Schatz (D-HI).

“While the Department took some steps to correct errors in communications with borrowers as a result of these inquiries, it did not take any significant action to make it easier for borrowers who had ended up in the wrong repayment plans to qualify for the loan forgiveness opportunity that was created for them,” the Senators wrote. “While we clearly disagree about the urgent need to provide student debt relief to federal student loan borrowers who have served their country and communities, the Department must implement the law.”

Click here to view the full letter.