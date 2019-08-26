The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for 68-year-old Janet Irene Thurman, who is believed to be in danger.

The senior suffers from cognitive impairment and may need medical attention.

Thurman is believed to be driving a blue 2014 Toyota Sienna and was last seen at 1 p.m. at the Church of Lord Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 4784 Princess Anne Road.

Thurman is 190 pounds, five foot five inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white dress with flowers, a green shirt and black shoes.

The Virginia Beach Police Department asks you to contact them if you have any information of her location at 757-385-5000.