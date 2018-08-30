NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — September is for seniors at Nauticus!

Nauticus is celebrating the fall season by offering senior visitors a great September deal, anyone 55 and older can visit Nauticus and the battleship Wisconsin for only $13. No other discounts will apply.

Also, on Grandparents Day on September 9, all grandparents get free admission when accompanied by a paying grandchild. One free grandparent per each grandchild.

Nauticus is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Starting September 10, the museum and battleship will be closed on Mondays.

Click here to learn more about Nauticus, or call (757) 664-1000 to learn more about the senior specials.

