NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare employees will deliver thousands of dollars worth of donations to Portsmouth and Elizabeth City Coast Guard members Friday.

Sentara facilities have spent the last few weeks collecting donations for Coast Guard members and their families who are not receiving pay during the partial federal government shutdown, a news release said.

The donations will be delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association on Friday, where the items will be distributed to families in Portsmouth and Elizabeth City.

Employees also donated more than $4,300 in gas and Wal-Mart gift cards, and 30 cases of paper products and cleaning supplies.

RELATED: Here's a list of resources for furloughed workers, Coast Guard members

Sentara also will assist patients with a financial need, including community members impacted by the shutdown.

Patients can call Patient Accounting Customer Service using the information on their bill to discuss options, the news release said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.