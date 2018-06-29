NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Sentara is warning home care patients that imposters are trying to get into people's homes.

Sentara is aware of two incidents, one in Norfolk and one in Virginia Beach, where someone came to a patient's home claiming to be a Sentara nurse or Sentara social worker.

A woman in Norfolk reported that a woman claiming to be a "Sentara nurse" called her and asked to come by for 15 minutes. Within minutes of the call, the fake nurse was at the woman's house. A relative let the stranger inside, despite the fact that the woman did not have a Sentara ID badge.

The imposter went to the woman's bedside while the patient was on the phone scheduling an appointment with a Sentara Physical Therapist. The physical therapist asked to speak with the so-called nurse, who took the phone and listened for a short period of time, then said she needed to get something from her car and left. She never returned.

According to Sentara, the woman was African-America with a short haircut in a bob cut, eyeglasses, blue scrubs and a black or dark blue bg. She also did not have a Sentara ID.

A second incident a few weeks ago involving a fake Sentara employee was in Virginia Beach. According to a Virginia Beach woman, her husband was in the hospital when someone knocked on her door. On the other side was someone claiming to be a Sentara social worker.

The fake social worker asked to see her husband's prescription medications. The woman did not let the person in, and they left.

Sentara wants people to know that employees will always have a plastic photo identification badge with the Sentara logo in the lower right corner, and the employee's name and job title. Patients and family members are urged to deny entry to anyone claiming to be with Sentara if their identity cannot be confirmed.

If anyone has any doubt about the identity of someone claiming to be with Sentara Home Care, call 757-553-3000. If there is a safety concern, call 911.

